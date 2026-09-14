Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi; trading resumes Tuesday

Stock markets will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stock market is closed today. (REUTERS/File)

According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, both exchanges have declared September 14 a full trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors will therefore not be able to buy or sell equities during the regular trading session.

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Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Tuesday, September 15. Equity derivatives trading will also remain shut on Monday. The holiday comes after Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive week.

Stock exchange holidays are separate from holidays followed by banks and government offices. The NSE and BSE maintain their own trading calendars.

Deep Dive Why are the NSE and BSE closed on September 14, 2026? The NSE and BSE are closed on September 14, 2026, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is a full trading holiday for both exchanges. When does trading resume after the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday? Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, after the break for Ganesh Chaturthi. What types of trading will be affected on Ganesh Chaturthi? On Ganesh Chaturthi, there will be no trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments, and currency derivatives, NDS-RST, and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Date and puja timings

Devotees will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. Hindu tradition considers the Madhyahna Kaal, or midday period, an auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha and perform the main puja.

According to tradition, Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyahna period. Devotees therefore consider this period especially important for the festival rituals.

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{{^usCountry}} In Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat will run from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm. In New Delhi, it will be observed from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm. Commodity market timings on September 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat will run from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm. In New Delhi, it will be observed from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm. Commodity market timings on September 14 {{/usCountry}}

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The commodity market will follow a different schedule on Monday, September 14, due to Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading will resume at 5 pm for the evening session.

The evening session will continue until 11:30 pm. During the period when US Daylight Saving Time is in effect, trading can continue until 11:55 pm.

Stock market holidays 2026: Upcoming trading holidays

The remaining stock market holidays in 2026 are:

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September 14, 2026 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2026 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2026 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas

Trading holiday vs settlement holiday: What is the difference?

A trading holiday means the stock exchange remains closed and investors cannot place regular buy or sell trades. A settlement holiday is different. Trading may continue, but the clearing and settlement of eligible transactions are suspended for that day.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14, has been designated as a full trading holiday for India's equity market.