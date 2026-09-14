Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi; trading resumes Tuesday

Stock markets will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Stock market is closed today. (REUTERS/File)

According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, both exchanges have declared September 14 a full trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors will therefore not be able to buy or sell equities during the regular trading session.

Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Tuesday, September 15. Equity derivatives trading will also remain shut on Monday. The holiday comes after Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive week.

Stock exchange holidays are separate from holidays followed by banks and government offices. The NSE and BSE maintain their own trading calendars.