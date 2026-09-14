Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi; trading resumes Tuesday
Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on September 15.
Stock markets will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, both exchanges have declared September 14 a full trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors will therefore not be able to buy or sell equities during the regular trading session.
Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Tuesday, September 15. Equity derivatives trading will also remain shut on Monday. The holiday comes after Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive week.
Stock exchange holidays are separate from holidays followed by banks and government offices. The NSE and BSE maintain their own trading calendars.
Deep Dive
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Date and puja timings
Devotees will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. Hindu tradition considers the Madhyahna Kaal, or midday period, an auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha and perform the main puja.
According to tradition, Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyahna period. Devotees therefore consider this period especially important for the festival rituals.
In Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat will run from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm. In New Delhi, it will be observed from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm.
Commodity market timings on September 14
The commodity market will follow a different schedule on Monday, September 14, due to Ganesh Chaturthi.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading will resume at 5 pm for the evening session.
The evening session will continue until 11:30 pm. During the period when US Daylight Saving Time is in effect, trading can continue until 11:55 pm.
Stock market holidays 2026: Upcoming trading holidays
The remaining stock market holidays in 2026 are:
September 14, 2026 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2, 2026 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20, 2026 (Tuesday): Dussehra
November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas
Trading holiday vs settlement holiday: What is the difference?
A trading holiday means the stock exchange remains closed and investors cannot place regular buy or sell trades. A settlement holiday is different. Trading may continue, but the clearing and settlement of eligible transactions are suspended for that day.
For Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14, has been designated as a full trading holiday for India's equity market.
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