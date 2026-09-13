Stock market holiday tomorrow: Why NSE and BSE will remain closed on September 14
For investors, this means there will be no trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments on Monday.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed tomorrow, September 14 (Monday), on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the NSE and BSE have listed September 14 as a trading holiday on their websites. The markets will remain closed, meaning traders will not be able to place trades. Trading will resume on September 15, Tuesday, after a one-day break.
For investors, this means there will be no trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments on Monday. Currency derivatives, as well as the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments, will also remain closed, according to the holiday schedule.
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The last week has been a tough one for Indian traders. On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,733.67 points, or 2.26 per cent, while the Nifty declined 499.6 points, or 2 per cent, according to PTI.
The equity markets ended the week on a negative note on Friday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices, profit-taking and cautious investor sentiment.
Brent crude touched a four-month high of USD 108 per barrel during the session before easing to close at USD 104.38 per barrel. The elevated prices kept pressure on investor sentiment and raised concerns over inflationary risks.
How did markets perform on Friday?
At the close of trading on Friday, the BSE Sensex stood at 74,781.76 points, down 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty 50 ended at 23,398.10 points, declining 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent.
Also Read | Sensex plunges 700 points, Nifty falls 0.95% as Iran war drives oil to $108
"Indian equities staged a sharp recovery from a gap-down opening on Friday, led by selective buying in a handful of index heavyweights. Despite the rebound, both the Nifty and Sensex ended marginally lower, while the Bank Nifty closed modestly higher, highlighting the narrow breadth of the recovery," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, according to PTI.
Commenting on the market movement, Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President – HNI & Derivatives at Hedged.in, said domestic equities witnessed mild selling pressure, although the broader market structure remained intact.
"Indian equity markets ended today's session on a mildly negative note, with benchmark indices giving up some of their recent gains amid profit-taking and cautious sentiment. The market remained range-bound through the session, with investors closely tracking global cues and domestic developments. Despite today's decline, the broader structure remains constructive as long as key support zones continue to hold," Arora said, according to ANI.
(With inputs from agencies)
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