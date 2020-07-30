e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Stolen in 1998, rare Shiva statue on way from London to India

Stolen in 1998, rare Shiva statue on way from London to India

The Shiva statue’s return to India is the latest in recent such priceless items recovered in the UK and handed over to the Indian mission, which has been working with British law enforcement authorities to trace, seize and retrieve several stolen artefacts.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:14 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, London
Natesh Shiva stolen in 1998 being returned to India
Natesh Shiva stolen in 1998 being returned to India
         

An exquisite 9th century statue of Natesh Shiva stolen from the Ghateshwar temple in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan in February 1998 and recovered in London will be on its way to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday.

Indian officials here said that British authorities were alerted in 2003 when it emerged that the statue had been smuggled into the United Kingdom. They interacted with a private collector, who had it in his possession and later voluntarily returned it to the Indian high commission in 2005.

Since then the statue has been displayed prominently in India House. In August 2017 a team of the ASI experts examined the idol and confirmed that it is the same ‘murti’ that was stolen from the Ghateshwar temple in Baroli village.

The statue’s return to India is the latest in recent such priceless items recovered in the UK and handed over to the Indian mission, which has been working with British law enforcement authorities to trace, seize and retrieve several stolen artefacts.

Recent items recovered and repatriated to India include a 17th century bronze idol of Navanitha Krishna and a 2nd century limestone carved pillar motif returned by the US embassy on August 15, 2019; a 12th century bronze statue of Buddha handed over by Scotland Yard on August 15, 2018; and a Bramha- Brahmani sculpture, which was stolen from the world heritage site Rani Ki Vav in Gujarat, returned to ASI in 2017.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
UP Sunni Waqf Board forms trust to build mosque
UP Sunni Waqf Board forms trust to build mosque
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In