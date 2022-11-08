'Stones pelted when Owaisi was travelling in Vande Bharat', says party leader

Stones were pelted when Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was traveling in a Vande Bharat train on Monday evening, his party colleague has said. "This evening when we along with @asadowaisi sir, SabirKabliwala sahab and @aimim_national team were traveling in 'Vande Bharat Express' train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!," tweeted Waris Pathan of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) in Hindi.

Pathan also shared photos of the incident in the post.

In a statement, Sumit Thakur, Western Railways' chief public relations officer (PRO), confirmed that a stone was pelted but he added that there was "no damage on the inner side of the glass". "An incidence of stone hitting the Vande Bharat Express on its way to Mumbai on 7/11/2022 came to light. The incidence occurred between Ankleshwar and Bharuch section. There was a minor damage to the outer glass window of E-2 coach which has been attended and there’s is no damage on the inner side of glass," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pathan targeted the BJP in an address later in the day at an event. "What is happening Modi ji," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Sometimes there are cattle incidents (linked to Vande Bharat) and then this. We were about to reach Surat when a stone suddenly hit the train. The glass was cracked. Then another stone hit. Owaisi sahab was travelling. Irrespective of attacks our voices won't be silenced," he said. His comments come as parties campaign intensely for Guarat polls next month.

The Mumbai-Gujarat Vande Bharat semi-high speed train has seen several incidents since its launch.

