Stormy start to Parliament over Adani, Rahul remarks

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of the Rajya Sabha and cabinet minister Piyush Goyal led the government’s offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, demanding his apology in Parliament for his remarks made overseas on Indian democracy and Parliament. The BJP’s calibrated attack countered the Opposition’s plan to protest over rising prices and push for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the day amid protests from both sides, some leaders said it is uncertain whether any work will get done in Parliament over the next few days.

Both Houses erupted in protests on Monday when the Budget Session resumed. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge couldn’t finish his speech and in the Lok Sabha, Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury didn’t even get an opportunity to speak, triggering further disruptions. Later, Chowdhury and DMK’s TR Balu walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in protest.

In the Lok Sabha, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House (Lok Sabha) and he should be asked to apologise before the House.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an interaction at Cambridge University, Gandhi said that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance. His speech mentioned capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and the choking of dissent. Gandhi also alleged that often, the microphones could not be switched on when he wanted to speak in Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said, “In a shameful manner, an opposition leader in a foreign country talks ‘anap shanap’ (senseless) about Indian democracy... He makes allegations against the Indian judiciary, Indian media, election commission and the Indian Army.” Without naming Gandhi, he said that at a time when India and its democratic functioning was being globally appreciated, the Congress leader was casting aspersions on the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For his incorrect allegations, the opposition parties and the leader should come to the House and apologise to the people of the country, apologise to this House, apologise to the chair. And he has to understand what democracy is,” Goyal added.

Even as the Congress protested, Goyal said it was during the Congress’s rule in 1975 when Emergency was imposed, putting democracy in danger, suspending fundamental rights and muzzling the press. Goyal referred to Rahul Gandhi’s infamous act of tearing an ordinance passed by the UPA and said, “Democracy is in danger when the prime minister’s stature is challenged by the same leader by tearing legislation in front of the press.”

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Goyal’s statement and questioned how Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member, could be called to the Upper House to apologise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, in a tweet, Kharge claimed PM Modi too had spoken of Indian democracy during a visit to China: “I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said — “Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country”. Was this not an insult to India and Indians?”

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said: “The people of this country have deep faith in democracy. All over the world, parliamentarians and presiding officers of Parliaments believe that India’s democracy is strong.”

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi too targeted Gandhi and pointed out that the latter was given an opportunity to speak during the debate on the President’s speech in February. “Who was in power when the Fundamental Rights were suspended during Emergency? When he tore apart an ordinance passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, Pranab Mukherjee, and called it nonsense, where was democracy at that time?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2013, under the UPA government, Gandhi objected to an ordinance that would prevent convicted legislators from being disqualified, termed it “nonsense” and said it should be “torn up and thrown away”. He then proceeded to do just that.

The ongoing session has important business including the discussion and passage of the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills for the demand for grants of the ministries — both are mandatory under the Constitution. In the first half of this session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha functioned for just 84% and 56%, according to PRS Legislative Research. The government has about 35 bills pending in Parliament. In the first half, no bills were passed.

In the afternoon, Kharge raised a point of order in Gandhi’s defence when Goyal reiterated his demand for an apology. Kharge referred to two earlier rulings that laid down that members of one House should not use the freedom of speech on the floor of the House to make allegations or charges against members of the other House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Whatever he (Goyal) has said should be expunged. These are the rules, and you have to follow the rules,” Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the leader of opposition had made a point clearly relying on two previous rulings, and that it was an important matter.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that certain remarks Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi seeking Gandhi’s apology be expunged citing Lok Sabha rules. He said both the ministers made “unsubstantiated remarks” against Gandhi without prior notice and no opportunity was accorded to the members of his party to refute the allegations.

“Rule 353 also states that no allegation of a defamatory or incriminating nature shall be made unless the member has given adequate notice to the speaker. Moreover, 357 provides that the speaker shall allow a member to make a personal explanation if something has been alleged against him,” the Congress leader said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he had been in the house for 45 years, and it was for the first time that the ruling party was not allowing the house to function.

Goyal attacked the Congress again after Kharge’s intervention. “One thing is clear. I did not take anyone’s name. I think inke dil mein mein khot hai (they have something to hide). They should clarify who they are associating and in which matter. The leader of opposition should clarify who does the ruling apply to as I have not taken any name. Who is that person who insulted the country, the army and the house?” Goyal added.

TRS member K Keshava Rao said the leader of opposition had raised a point of order with two clear rulings. “This shouting will not help you (treasury benches),” he said. The house was adjourned for the day amid the continuing din.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking outside Parliament, Union minister Giriraj Singh demanded that a case of sedition should be registered against Gandhi who “insulted India”.