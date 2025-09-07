Stray dog attacks woman, bites her on face as she steps out of washroom in Karnataka court

A woman was attacked by a stray dog inside the premises of a court in Karnataka on Saturday, September 6, and suffered serious injuries on her face, police said. Angered by the incident, the locals reportedly chased the dog and eventually killed it.(Representational Image)

The incident happened at Gubbi Court in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district while the victim had come to the court in connection with a case pertaining to family dispute, reported NDTV.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Gangubai, is a resident of Tiptur taluk’s Beerasandra village.

The horrific incident happened as Gangubai came out of a washroom and the dog attacked her brutally, catching her unawares, said witnesses. The dog reportedly bit the woman on her face and kept pouncing on her even as she tried to escape and protect herself, the report added.

Bystanders rushed to her aid after hearing her cries for help and eventually managed to rescue her; however, the woman was left bleeding profusely from her face. She was rushed to Gubbi Taluk Hospital for initial treatment and was later taken to Bengaluru for further medical care.

Angered by the incident, the locals reportedly chased the dog and eventually killed it.

Incidents of dog bites and attacks are commonly reported in several parts of India and have become a point of contention between dog lovers and those who advocate for stricter rules around their presence in neighborhoods.

In August, a four-year-old girl from Karnataka’s Davanagere who had been battling for life for nearly four months after a brutal stray dog attack succumbed to rabies in a Bengaluru hospital.

Within the first six months of 2025, Bengaluru recorded 13,831 dog bite cases, all within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said.