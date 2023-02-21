Stray dogs maul four-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at the Amberpet area in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon, police said on Tuesday.

The visuals of the gory incident, captured on CCTV that went viral on social media on Monday, showed the boy surrounded by stray dogs which attacked him.

Amberpet police inspector H Prabhakar said the boy and his six-year-old sister accompanied their father to the automobile service centre where he worked as a watchman.

While the girl was sitting in the cabin near the entrance of the service centre, the boy went into the service centre along with his father, police said.

After some time, the boy came out in search of his sister, when he was surrounded by a pack of three stray dogs. The boy tried to escape from the barking dogs, but they attacked him from all sides.

“The dogs pounced on him and pulled his limbs in different directions, resulting in serious injuries,” Prabhakar said.

Meanwhile, the inspector said the girl who was waiting in the cabin near the entrance came out and saw the dogs attacking her brother and immediately rushed inside to get their father.

However, Prabhakar said by the time he (the father), along with others, rushed to the spot and hounded the dogs away, the boy was lying unconscious with grievous injuries.

The boy was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

“No case was registered as we haven’t received any complaint from the father,” the inspector said.

