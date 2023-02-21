2 killed in elephant attack in Dakshina Kannada; Forest officials to launch capture mission

Mysuru: A wild elephant killed two persons including a girl at Renjilady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, forest officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjitha (21) and Ramesh Rai (55). According to forest officers, Ranjitha, who was working at Peradka milk society was on her way to work at around 6.30 am when the tusker attacked her near her house. After she raised an alarm, Rai went to her rescue. But the elephant trampled her and then attacked Rai, killing him on the spot as well. Ranjitha succumbed to injuries on her way to the Nelyadi government hospital, forest officials said.

Soon after the incident, angry villagers staged a protest at the spot and obstructed to move the body of Rai. The villagers insisted that the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) and the Deputy Commissioner arrive. Amid the protest, a verbal spat ensued and tense situation prevailed as the Kadaba police allegedly deleted a video made by a person highlighting the elephant menace in the area.

"The forest department is negligent about the continuous attack of elephants in human habitats of Renjilady. We have complained many times but the department did not take action," Narayana Shetty, a villager said.

"Wild elephants are destroying crops in the area, but this is the first time that an elephant killed humans in Renjilady village. Unless the forest department takes effective action to prevent the entry of wild elephants into villages, such incidents will continue," he added.

A few days back, Santhosh of Mardala village, uploaded a video on YouTube on the wild elephant menace in Renjilady area. Kadaba police had deleted the video based on the complaint filed by Aithoor Panchayat Development Officer (PDO). This has enraged the villagers, who expressed anger at the local forest department officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy conservator of forests Dr Y K Dinesh Kumar and DC M R Ravi Kumar visited the spot and assured they would translocate the elephants by bringing in trained elephants from Nagarahole and Dubare camps. However, the locals urged to give assurances in writing.

"We have already requested higher authorities to send a team of elephants to Kadaba to catch the rogue elephants. The operation will begin from Tuesday itself," DCF Dr Y K Dinesh Kumar said. He said that the forest officials are camping in the village and would launch the operation from Tuesday morning.

The officers also visited deceased Ranjitha's house and offered their condolences. They promised to provide a job for a member of the family and provide a compensation of ₹15 lakhs.