Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, PM Modi urges people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes between August 13 and 15.

In a tweet, Modi said the movement, an initiative of the ministry of culture to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations for India’s 75th year of Independence, will help “deepen our connect with the national flag”.

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The Prime Minister also noted that it was on July 22, 1947, that the tricolour was adopted as the national flag.

“Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru,” he said in a separate tweet, while sharing details of official communications leading to the adoption of the national flag.

Modi also shared a photograph of the first tricolour unfurled by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

He recalled “the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule”. “We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams,” he tweeted.

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah also called upon citizens to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“Our national flag not only unites every Indian but also strengthens their spirit of devotion to the nation…,” he tweeted.

“I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour from their homes from 13th to 15th August. By doing so, we will be able to increase the youths respect and attachment to the tricolour, as well as make them aware about the sacrifices of the brave hearts that fought for Freedom,” he added.

On Sunday, Shah held an interaction with chief ministers of all states and Union territories to discuss the campaign, a statement from the culture ministry said.

More than 200 million homes and more than one billion people will fly the tricolour for three days, from August 13 to 15, and “will rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India”, the ministry said.

Union minister for culture G Kisan Reddy has also written to various stakeholders to promote the campaign for maximum participation and awareness in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.