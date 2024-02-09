‘Strengthened democracy’: Modi lauds Manmohan’s contributions

Ideological differences were set aside in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contributions of his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, and said he was one of those few esteemed members who will be remembered whenever democracy is discussed. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Parliament House in 2011. (HT photo)

Modi, whose remarks came while bidding farewell to members retiring from the Upper House, also said that Singh‘s arrival in the House in a wheelchair was an inspiring example of a member’s dedication to his duties.

Sixty-eight members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term. Nine Union ministers are among the MPs whose term will end in April. The terms of Singh (Rajasthan) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda (Himachal Pradesh) are also ending in April.

Lauding Singh’s contributions to the country, Modi said: “I would especially like to remember Dr Manmohan Singh ji. For six times he has been a member of this House and has made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts. As a leader and also as the Leader of the Opposition, he has made a very big contribution.”

The PM, who has previously torn into Singh’s policies and accused his administration of hurting the country’s economy and internal security, said the veteran Congress leader arriving in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair was an example for other lawmakers.

Modi said Singh always participated during a vote to elect committee members or voting in the House. “His vote may not have given strength to the person, but it strengthened democracy,” he said.

During the Monsoon session of Parliament last year, Singh, 91, arrived in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair during a discussion on the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which effectively overturned a Supreme Court ruling and shifted control of the Capital’s bureaucracy from the elected state government to the centrally appointed lieutenant governor. The bill was eventually cleared by both Houses and ratified by the President.

“Whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered,” Modi said.

Modi recalled how the former PM once arrived in the Rajya Sabha to vote on an issue (which he did not specify) and said that even though it was known that the Opposition did not have the required numbers to defeat the government, Singh was aware of his duties as a lawmaker and ensured his presence in the House.

The former PM will be remembered for how he “guided” the House and the country, Modi said. “Due to his long tenure guiding the House and the nation, he will figure in every discussion of the democracy of our nation,” he said.

Singh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in October 1991 after he became the Union finance minister. He had six terms in the Rajya Sabha – 1991, 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2019. He is currently a member of the Council of States from Rajasthan and his term ends on April 3.

As Modi gave his best wishes to all retiring members, he expressed hope that they will scale new heights after getting educated in this ”eternal university”. He also hoped that the country and the new generations would benefit from their experience.

The PM said while the Lok Sabha changes every five years and is adorned with a new look, the Rajya Sabha gets a new vitality and energy after every two years, which fills it with an atmosphere of new excitement and enthusiasm.

That is why, Modi added, the farewell every two years in this House is not a farewell, but leaves a priceless legacy with the indelible memories left behind for the new members. “This House is a symbol of continuity,” he said.

Fifty-six Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are scheduled to go to the polls on February 27; the results will be announced on the same day.