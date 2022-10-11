Strict action against private buses violating rules: Kerala transport minister

Kerala government on Monday decided to take strict action against private tourist bus operators violating rules.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday said his department would take strict action against tourist buses violating rules, following the Vadakkenchery private bus accident in Palakkad.

Raju said each extra fitting in the bus will invite a fine of ₹10,000 and district transport officials will be held responsible if a vehicle was found flouting safety norms.

“We will go after law-breakers. If speed governor was tampered with, criminal proceedings will be initiated against the owner and bus workers,” the minister said.

The minister’s remark came after a report was submitted on the Vadakkenchery private bus accident that took place on October 6, claiming the lives of nine people including five school students, while leaving nearly 38 others injured.

The report submitted to the minister stated that overspeeding and negligent driving were the reasons for the accident.

The Kerala high court had registered a case suo motu soon after the accident and pulled up the transport department for not going against private bus operators who often flout safety norms. Though speed governor is mandatory for all private vehicles in the state bus operators often remove it and fit it again only during mandatory tests.

The high court had banned high beam lights and loud horns two years ago but many buses still carry them.

Similarly, the transport department had issued a colour code for buses but the rule is seldom followed.

The high court had directed the transport department to cancel fitness certificate immediately if the vehicles were found adorned with illegal fittings, gaudy colours and high beam lights.

The minister said a dedicated officer will be assigned to each private bus and he has to conduct weekly inspection and keep a report.

“This is not for buses alone, cars and motor cycles will also come under these rules,” he said.

The horrific road accident occurred after the tourist bus rear-ended the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The tourist bus carrying students and teachers of the Baselios Vidhyanikethan School was headed to Ooty from Ernakulam, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Coimbatore.

The deceased in the Vadakkenchery bus accident included five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

A total of 38 people have been admitted to the hospital.

