Strong, full-majority govt a must to take nation forward: Modi at BJP HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to the women of India for the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) in Parliament. Prime Minister Modi commended the women of India and emphasized the significance of this moment, acknowledging that future generations would discuss the transformative impact of this decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “I congratulate the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India. We have seen a new history being created on September 21 and 22. It is our privilege that people gave this opportunity to us to create this history.”

“Some decisions have the capability to change the country's future and we are witness to one such decision,” Modi said.

“The passing of this bill in both houses of the Parliament shows how a country with a majority government can work. We never let anyone's political self-interests obstruct women's reservation,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating the historic legislation and honouring the contributions of women to the nation. He was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters by the party's women wing, a day after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.

"The majority that you gave to us is the reason why this government is able to take such decisions. We took decisions for betterment of women at all levels, didn't let anyone's political interest become a roadblock in the way of women's reservation (bill)," PM Modi said.

“This law has proved that a full-majority government, a strong government, a decisive government is a must to take the nation forward,” he added.

A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him. BJP president J P Nadda and women Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

