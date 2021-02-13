Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far

Thousands of people rushed out of their houses after a strong earthquake jolted several parts of northern India late on Friday night. Punjab’s Amritsar and Ludhiana, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Rajasthan’s Jaipur were among the places which felt the strong tremors.

The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with a depth of 80km. According to the initial reports. no loss of life or property was reported so far.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.

Here is what we know so far about the earthquake:

The quake struck at the depth of 91.6km and its epicentre was located 35km west of Murghab town in Tajikistan. It occurred at 10:31pm (local time).

The distance between Friday's earthquake epicentre in Afghanistan and Delhi is 1,115 kilometres.

The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. The area has been known as a seismically highly active area.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the quake, saying he is praying for everyone's safety. "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Pakistan geologically overlaps the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is an earthquake-prone zone. The Chaman Fault poses the biggest threat of quakes to the country.