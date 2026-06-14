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Strong winds likely over Delhi-NCR over the next two hours, says regional met centre

This came hours after the regional met center had forecast light rainfall for some parts of the Capital and its surrounding areas.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 09:51 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Strong winds are likely in some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next couple of hours, the regional met center said on Sunday.

"Gusty winds ( 40-60 Km/h ) are very likely to prevail over the entire Delhi and NCR during the next 2 hours,” the regional met center said.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

“Gusty winds ( 40-60 Km/h ) are very likely to prevail over the entire Delhi and NCR during the next 2 hours,” the weather department said in a post on X.

This came hours after the regional met center had forecast light rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning, for some parts of the Capital and its surrounding areas. However, the India Meteorolofical Department issued no alerts for rainfall and thunderstorms in the Capital on Sunday.

IMD predicts rain for Delhi on Monday, wet spell to continue over North India

According to weather experts, Delhi may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days, despite the respite from heat, PTI news agency reported.

The Capital was over the past few days experiencing a spell of hunderstorms, lightning and rain owing to the influence of a western disturbance positioned over the hills. However, the system is now moving away. As it weakens and shifts further away, its impact on Delhi will reduce, starting Sunday.

With this, the maximum temperatures are also expected to see a gradual rise over the coming days, PTI reported citing weather experts.

 
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