Student appears for NEET with fake admit card in Kerala; probe on

The Kerala police has launched an investigation into an incident in which a student allegedly appeared for the NEET exam with a fake admit card.

According to the police, the student, currently in custody, stated that he had downloaded and printed the admit card sent via WhatsApp by the operator of an Akshaya Centre in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The student was taken into custody on Sunday following a complaint from the exam coordinator, who noticed discrepancies in the name, address, and exam centre mentioned on the admit card, they said.