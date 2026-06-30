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Student dies after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai's Chembur, 4 admitted to hospital

Four other students are currently undergoing treatment at Zen Hospital.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 06:54 pm IST
By Linah Baliga
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An 11-year-old boy was killed, and four students were injured after a Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa) fell on a private school in Maharashtra’s Chembur, civic officials said.

The incident occurred on Road number 11 in Mumbai's Chembur, where a total of 13 children were on board.(PTI video grab)

The incident occurred at around 2.58pm on Road No. 11 near Heritage Pride in Chembur and was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, which immediately rushed rescue teams to the spot.

While BMC officials maintained that the tree was inspected and trimmed as part of routine maintenance, the exact cause of the collapse will be determined after a detailed inquiry. The BMC has initiated an investigation into the incident.

This marks the second tree-fall incident in Mumbai this month, renewing concerns over the safety of ageing roadside trees despite routine inspections by the BMC. It also renewed calls for more comprehensive scientific assessment of old trees, particularly during the monsoon, when saturated soil and strong winds can increase the risk of uprooting.

Earlier this month, a nearly 50-year-old Elephant Earpod tree collapsed onto the Elevated Nature Trail at Malabar Hill, damaging a section of the wooden walkway and forcing the civic body to temporarily shut the popular attraction for repairs.

 
school bus accident mumbai chembur
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Home / India News / Student dies after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai's Chembur, 4 admitted to hospital
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