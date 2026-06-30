Student dies after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai's Chembur, 4 admitted to hospital

An 11-year-old boy was killed, and four students were injured after a Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa) fell on a private school in Maharashtra’s Chembur, civic officials said.

The incident occurred on Road number 11 in Mumbai's Chembur, where a total of 13 children were on board.(PTI video grab)

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The incident occurred at around 2.58pm on Road No. 11 near Heritage Pride in Chembur and was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, which immediately rushed rescue teams to the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} The school bus was ferrying 18 students from Universal High School in Tilak Nagar to their homes. Five students had already alighted at an earlier stop, leaving 13 children on board when the tree crashed onto the bus, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The school bus was ferrying 18 students from Universal High School in Tilak Nagar to their homes. Five students had already alighted at an earlier stop, leaving 13 children on board when the tree crashed onto the bus, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the bus conductor, assisted by local residents, rescued the children before emergency personnel reached the scene. Five injured students were admitted to Zen Hospital, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the bus conductor, assisted by local residents, rescued the children before emergency personnel reached the scene. Five injured students were admitted to Zen Hospital, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hospital authorities later confirmed that four students were in stable condition, while an 11-year-old, Vihan Shrivastav, succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at 4.23pm. One of the injured students remains under intensive care, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospital authorities later confirmed that four students were in stable condition, while an 11-year-old, Vihan Shrivastav, succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at 4.23pm. One of the injured students remains under intensive care, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shankar Bhosale, assistant commissioner of BMC’s M (west) Ward, said the tree was approximately 70 years old and had undergone routine pruning in May. “The tree appeared to be in good condition. Prima facie, it seems the roots may have decayed, causing it to uproot,” Bhosale said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shankar Bhosale, assistant commissioner of BMC’s M (west) Ward, said the tree was approximately 70 years old and had undergone routine pruning in May. “The tree appeared to be in good condition. Prima facie, it seems the roots may have decayed, causing it to uproot,” Bhosale said. {{/usCountry}}

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While BMC officials maintained that the tree was inspected and trimmed as part of routine maintenance, the exact cause of the collapse will be determined after a detailed inquiry. The BMC has initiated an investigation into the incident.

This marks the second tree-fall incident in Mumbai this month, renewing concerns over the safety of ageing roadside trees despite routine inspections by the BMC. It also renewed calls for more comprehensive scientific assessment of old trees, particularly during the monsoon, when saturated soil and strong winds can increase the risk of uprooting.

Earlier this month, a nearly 50-year-old Elephant Earpod tree collapsed onto the Elevated Nature Trail at Malabar Hill, damaging a section of the wooden walkway and forcing the civic body to temporarily shut the popular attraction for repairs.

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