Student dies by suicide at IIT-Kharagpur: Police

A fourth-year student of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur in West Bengal was found dead in a hostel room, in a suspected case of suicide, on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer from Kharagpur (town) police station said that the post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted (Representative photo)

The victim, who was a student of electrical engineering department, belonged to Telangana, said a police officer familiar with the matter. Police after preliminary probe said that the student allegedly died by suicide and a case has been registered into the matter.

The institute issued a statement in connection with the incident and said that the victim chose the path of “self-harm”. The statement, seen by HT, “mourned the sudden demise” of the student.

According to the statement: “Till about 7:30 pm the student was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently around 8:30 pm, fellow boarders found his room locked from inside”. The door was forced open and his body was found, said the statement. Security personnel and other students rushed the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, said the police.

“With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of a fourth-year dual degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He chose the path of self-harm on the night of 17th October, 2023,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer from Kharagpur (town) police station said that the post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted andvictim’s family has been informedabout the incident.

“As of now, we have not received any complaint from the victim’s family alleging foul play. An unnatural death case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said the senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Earlier in 2022, a third-year mechanical engineering student from Assam, was found dead in his hostel room. The 23-year-old victim’s parents had moved the Calcutta high court alleging that he was murdered. The high court had later set up a special investigation team (SIT), to probe the death and allowed a narco-analysis test of the witnesses.

