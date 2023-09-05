Students perform flash mob to celebrate Aditya-L1, Chandrayaan-3 space missions | Watch

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday shared a clip of students of a Gurugram school performing flash mob in a mall to celebrate the success of Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan-3, two of ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) recent space missions.

“Wonderful #Flashmob by young students to celebrate #Chandrayaan3 & #AdityaL1 and PM @narendramodi ji's inspiring transformation of our India. I enjoyed watching this – do watch & share,” Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, which has a duration of 105 seconds, students of Gurugram's The Vivekananda School dance to the song ‘India Waale’ from the Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year. They are cheered on by the people visiting the mall.

Also, the students and viewers congratulate ISRO, and thank prime minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, the first few seconds of the video are of a female scientist counting down to a mission launch; this is the voice of N Valarmathi, a senior scientist with the national space agency who used to countdown the seconds left to a mission launch.

On Sunday, Valarmathi passed away in Chennai after a cardiac arrest. The highly successful Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, turned out to be her final countdown.

