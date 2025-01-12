Menu Explore
Students clean toilets at govt school in Tamil Nadu, principal suspended

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2025 10:23 PM IST

A video of the students – all girls – cleaning the school's toilets went viral on social media.

The district education officer of Tamil Nadu's Palakkodu town has suspended the principal of a government school after some students – all girls – allegedly cleaned toilets of the school.

Around 150 pupils from tribal communities from classes 1-8 are enrolled at the school, a report said (Representational Image)
Around 150 pupils from tribal communities from classes 1-8 are enrolled at the school, a report said (Representational Image)

This act was recorded on camera and the video went viral on social media. The video showed the students, dressed in their uniforms, holding brooms and cleaning the toilets at the school.

Around 150 pupils from tribal communities from classes 1-8 are enrolled at the school, India Today reported.

‘Children often used to return home exhausted’

According to the report, parents claimed their children often returned home “exhausted” due to being assigned tasks such as maintaining the toilets, fetching water and cleaning the school premises.

“We send our kids to study, not to clean,” Vijaya, the mother of a student, told the website.

The lady added, “When they come home, they are too tired to do their homework. When we asked them why, they said they had spent their time cleaning the school and toilets instead of learning. It’s heartbreaking to hear this and it seems like the teachers are not focusing on their responsibilities to teach.”

The enraged parents also protested outside the school.

As the clip began circulating on social media and to address the rising anger and concerns of parents, the education officer took swift action and suspended the school principal pending an investigation.

Authorities have also promised a thorough inquiry into the matter, and said they will ensure that students' rights and well-being are “prioritised.”

