Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Students of medical college in Uttar Pradesh seek President's nod for euthanasia
india news

Students of medical college in Uttar Pradesh seek President's nod for euthanasia

As many as 12 students of Saharanpur's Glocal Medical College have accused the college administration of keeping them in the dark about the cancellation of its NOC.
Of the 66 students who took admission here in 2016 after qualifying NEET, as many as 12 have sought President's permission to end their lives.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Troubled by the closure of their studies, students of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his permission for euthanasia.

According to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the students, in their letter to President Kovind, said that the city-based Glocal Medical College admitted 66 students for its MBBS course in 2016. However, just three months later, the Medical Council of India (MCI) de-recognised the institute, they added.

The college management kept them in the dark about this, and continued the course for five years, the letter claimed, adding that after exercising all possible options, including moving the Allahabad high court, the students are hopeless, and, therefore, seek to end their lives.

Of the 66 students, as many as 12 have written to President Kovind. Some of them are Shivam Verma, Shivani Rana, Vibhor, Rizwan, Sadaf, Samia, Vignesh, Rahul Raj, Aishwarya, Arvind Raj.

RELATED STORIES

Responding to these allegations, Glocal University vice chancellor Akeel Ahmed claimed that though the college wants the students to complete their degree, it was, in fact, on the appeal of these students that the MCI cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to it. “They filed a writ petition in the high court, and then in the Supreme Court. On both occasions, the plea was dismissed. Despite this, we continue to stand with our students,” Ahmed said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euthanasia medical college uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP