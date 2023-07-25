Students' unions call for Telangana and Andhra schools bandh. Details

The students' unions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have called for a bandh of educational institutions on Tuesday, July 25. All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are protesting against the various irregularities prevalent in the education sector. The bandh is also supported by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF).

Top points on school bandh in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh:

Protests have been organised by the students’ unions across the states and schools will remain closed on Tuesday. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protests have been organised by the students’ unions across the states and schools will remain closed on Tuesday. However, there was no official notification regarding the school closure from the government.

The primary demands included the urgent need for improvements in the basic facilities provided in hostels.

The unions also demand a reduction in mess charges as many students found it difficult to afford the current expenses.

Local reports claimed that the students' unions alleged that there were several positions of wardens, cooks, and watchmen in hostels that were currently vacant and they needed to be filled immediately to ensure the welfare and safety of the students.

The student unions also called for the construction of compound walls around women’s dormitories in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Gurukuls across both states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move comes after around 50 girls fell ill at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Amarchinta village after consuming contaminated food, highlighting low-quality food being served and the use of rotten tomatoes in their meals.

The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) expressed their opposition to the government's anti-student policies and extended their support to the school bandh.

TNSF president Pranav Goyal demanded strict actions against private corporate institutions that increased fees, advocating for a fee structure established by the government to ensure affordability for all students.

TNSF members on Monday held a demonstration in Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district, demanding the government to release the fee payable to schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail