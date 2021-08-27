Subdued rain likely mover NW India till Sunday, says IMD

Subdued rain is likely over northwest India and central India till Sunday. Weak monsoon conditions are likely to revived after Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The western end of the monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and it is likely to shift gradually southwards from Saturday. The eastern end of the monsoon trough now passing through Hardoi, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Digha and thence east-southeast to North Bay of Bengal. An off-shore trough at mean sea level is running from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue till today.

Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya today.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during the next two days. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till Sunday.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and central India till Sunday and increase thereafter.