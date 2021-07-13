Submitted all documents to WHO for emergency use listing of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has submitted all documents required for emergency use listing (EUL) of its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on July 9.

“All documents required for emergency use listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to WHO as of 9th July. The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from WHO at the earliest,” said Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, in a statement on Monday.

Bharat Biotech also attended a pre-submission meeting scheduled with representatives of WHO on June 23.

A day earlier, on June 22, the subject expert committee (SEC) of the central drugs standards control organisation (CDSCO) assessed Bharat Biotech’s phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin, and found it to be 77.8% efficacious.

WHO chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on July 9 said the UN agency was likely to approve India’s only indigenously developed vaccine in use so far for EUL in the next four to six weeks.

“There is a process to be followed for approval. Companies have to submit their safety data, complete trial data, and even manufacturing quality data for approval. Bharat Biotech has already started submitting the data and the dossier is being assessed. It is the next vaccine to be reviewed by our committee. There will be a decision on inclusion in the next four to six weeks,” said Dr Swaminathan during a webinar on vaccine access across the world.

She earlier also said that the Phase 3 trial data of Covaxin “looks good” and meets the safety profile of the international public health agency so far.

The first Covaxin interim analysis result of phase 3 trial that was put out in March was based on 43 cases, of which 36 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 7 cases observed in the BBV152 (Covaxin) group, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 80.6%.

The second interim analysis came out in April based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of Covid-19, and also showed that the efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease was 100%, with an impact on reduction in hospitalisations.