Subodh Gupta harassment case heard in HC

Senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, appearing for Gupta, told the court that he would give all the pertinent links to the Google counsel so that the content can be stopped from further circulation.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court had also restrained the Instagram account 'Herdsceneand' from posting content pertaining to Gupta.
The court had also restrained the Instagram account ‘Herdsceneand’ from posting content pertaining to Gupta.
         

Technology giant Google told the Delhi high court on Monday that it was ready to take down articles that reported on the allegations of sexual harassment made against contemporary artist Subodh Gupta in an anonymously curated Instagram account, ‘Herdsceneand’.

Senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, appearing for Gupta, told the court that he would give all the pertinent links to the Google counsel so that the content can be stopped from further circulation.

On September 18, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw of the Delhi HC ordered Instagram, one of the defendants named in Gupta’s plea, to furnish particulars of the person/entity behind the Instagram account ‘Herdsceneand’ in a sealed envelope on Monday. The court had also restrained the Instagram account ‘Herdsceneand’ from posting content pertaining to Gupta.

The court also directed Google to “take down the defamatory posts..” listing 18 links, including specific news items as well as search pages with stories.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 06:09 IST

