Cong’s Subodh Kant Sahay says ‘Modi will die Hitler’s death if…', later explains remark

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday stirred a controversy amid his party’s nationwide agitation over the recently announced Agnipath scheme and the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

Addressing the party's ‘Satyagraha’ event at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the veteran Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will die Hitler's death if he follows his path”.

He was speaking about the BJP and Modi’s dictatorial ways when he said, “I feel that PM Modi has gone beyond all that was done by (Adolf) Hitler. Hitler had created an organisation called ‘Khakee’ as well. I think if Modi continues to walk Hitler’s path, he will die Hitler’s death. Remember this, Modi".

Later, Sahay said he statement was in reference to a commonly used slogan. “Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega. Ask him what path he is taking,” he told news agency ANI.

Sahay is a former Union minister and had represented the Ranchi constituency in Jharkhand. He had served as the Union tourism minister in the UPA-II government till October 2012. He was asked to resign from his position by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when his name came up in the coal scam.

The Congress is continuing its ‘Satyagraha’ on Monday as Rahul Gandhi appeared for the fourth round of questioning in the National Herald case before the ED. The party is also protesting against the Agnipath scheme in solidarity with the youth protesting the contractual recruitment model in the forces.

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, and V Narayanasamy, were seen holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

