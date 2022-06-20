BJP, Congress spar on Gandhis questioning: 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched an all out attack on the Gandhi family over the National Herald case, this as Rahul Gandhi is set to face the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth round of questioning.

“No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...Public knows about the involvement of a family & Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing country's money through National Herald scam,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told news agency ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The SC also told them they will have to face trial,” Patra added.



Patra's counter comes in response to the attack by Congress leader Ajay Maken ahead of Gandhi's fourth round of questioning by the ED. “I don't know if any party has been attacked the way the Congress headquarters was attacked. Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for more than 30 hours. This is just to silence the party and him - because we represent the voices of labourers, farmers and the downtrodden,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned for the fourth day by the central agency in the National Herald case. On the three days when the Wayanad MP appeared before the ED for questioning, Congress staged massive protests in the capital and other parts of the country against the summons.

On June 15, the Congress alleged the Delhi Police entered the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and assaulted its workers amid Gandhi's questioning by the agency. The Delhi Police denied the Congress allegations.

“Many people threw barricades at the police and were behaving aggressively outside the HQ. There might have been a scrimmage. Since few aggressors ran inside the AICC office when police tried to catch them, some police personnel followed them. The police did not go inside the office or baton-charge anyone. The protests have been happening for the past three days but no force has been used by the police. We are appealing to them to coordinate with us," the Delhi Police had said in a statement.

