'Such pettiness': Congress slams BS Bommai for Har Ghar Tiranga ad without Nehru

The Har Ghar Tiranga has triggered yet another controversy over a newspaper ad of the Karnataka government in which Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's photo has been excluded from the list of freedom fighters. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai insulted his father SR Bommai and his father's 1st political guru MN Roy, who were great Nehru admirers. "CM Karnataka desperate to save his job," Jairam Ramesh said. Also Read | Will hold history classes for those questioning RSS: Tejasvi Surya

Congress leader BM Sandeep called Bommai a 'puppet CM' and said Nehru was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century.

The advertisement in question remembers the freedom fighters of India and also those who were from Karnataka. It remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji, Vallabhbhai Patel Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Savarkar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Ambedkar, Lal bahadur Shastri, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an apology from Bommai for the 'insult' and said RSS is allergic to Nehru as his government banned the RSS after Gandhi's assassination. "Let it be remembered that Nehru spent 9 years of his life in jail. He was not a coward like Savarkar," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

This added fuel to the BJP-Congress acrimonious exchange over Har Ghar Tiranga. The congress questioned RSS for not changing its social media photos to the National Flag until it did on Friday, while BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said he will arrange history classes for those who are questioning the role of the RSS.

The Congress questioned why no special function was held in Parliament to mark the 75th year of Independence and said the milestone has been reduced to "glorifying the sarvagyaani". To this, the BJP asked why the Congress did not post any photo of its leaders hoisting the National Flag.

