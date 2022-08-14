Will hold history classes for those questioning RSS: Tejasvi Surya

Slamming the Congress, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said the party's Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) will hold history classes for those questioning the contribution of the RSS to the freedom struggle. It is unfortunate that a typical history appreciating a single family was taught for the last 75 years, Tejasvi said. "It is unfortunate that for the last 75 years, a typical history was taught which is only about appreciating a single family. Whereas the contribution of freedom fighters including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and others is purposely neglected. In 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' special classes will be arranged for them to understand our freedom struggle 360 degrees," he said.

The RSS has been questioned in the last few days for not changing its social media photos to feature the National Flag as urged by PM Modi. On Friday, however, the photos were changed to tricolour. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at RSS headquarters as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The celebration to mark the 75th year of Independence has become a flashpoint between teh BJP and the Congress. The Congress on Saturday attacked the government and said that the occasion has been reduced to just 'glorify the sarvagyaani' as no special functions were held at Parliament's historic Central Hall, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. "Sadly, nothing like that has been organised for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani (one who knows it all)," he tweeted.

BJP's Sambit Patra said the Congress should share pictures of its leaders hoisting 'tiranga'.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP-RSS over the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said the BJP-RSS was trying to hide the dark ages of its past through the campaign. "BJP offices have become tricolour shops...BJP should tell how much GST will have to be paid on the flags," he tweeted adding that the RSS sided with the British during the freedom struggle.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON