Suchana Seth, Bengaluru CEO in jail for son's murder, assaults cop in Goa prison; booked

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru based AI startup 'Mindful AI Lab' who was arrested for the murder of her four-year-old son at a Goa hotel in January 2024, has now been booked for assaulting a lady police constable inside the premises of the Central Jail, where she is currently lodged. Suchana Seth has been in prison ever since she was arrested from Karnataka's Chitradurga in January 2024. (File Image)

According to the police, the ‘fight’ with the lady police constable began after Seth “took the inward register of ladies prisoner block without permission" and when she was questioned about it, she abused the cop “with filthy words and further pushed and assaulted her with kicks and pulled her hair, thereby causing her bodily injuries.”

Seth has been booked under section 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his/her duty) and section 352 (intentional insult with the intention to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Bengaluru CEO kills 4-year-old son

The AI startup CEO has been in prison ever since she was arrested from Karnataka's Chitradurga in January 2024 while she was on her way back to Bengaluru. Her dead son was found stuffed in a suitcase that she was carrying with her in the taxi she hired from the Goa hotel.

Suchana Seth had checked into a rented service apartment in North Goa's Candolim on January 6 along with her son. After having stayed there for a couple of days, she told the apartment staffers that she had to go to Bengaluru for some and asked them to arrange a taxi for the same.

As the employees insisted that she took the flight instead as it would be a cheaper option, Seth remained persistent on wanting to travel by taxi only. She left for Bengaluru early on January 8.

When the apartment staff entered to clean the room she stayed it, they found blood stains on a towel and immediately informed the Calangute Police, officials had said at the time. They also told the cops that Seth's son was not seen with her when she left the place, adding that she was also carrying an unusually heavy bag.

Police then called Seth and enquired about the blood stains and her "missing" son, to which she responded that blood was there because of her periods and that her child was with her friend in South Goa's Margao town.

When the police turned up at the Margao address that Seth provided them, they realized that it was fake. Later, police spoke to the taxi driver who was taking Seth to Chitradurga and asked him to take her to the nearest police station.

There, police checked Seth's bag only to find her child's body in it. A team of Goa's Calangute police rushed to Chitradurga and took over Seth's case.

A note found from Seth's luggage had suggested that she was frustrated with the custody battle she was fighting with her husband over her son. She had written how she would not allow her son's custody to anyone, with cops saying that she probably scribbled all this down when she killed her son.

Goa Police had booked Seth under sections 302(murder) and 201(destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.