IndiGo staff caught 'throwing' musical instrument in viral video; Singer slams

Sufi singer Bismil on his Instagram account has posted a video of an IndiGo staff 'throwing' his musical instrument inside the cargo and said it is heartbreaking how the musical instruments are treated by airline staff. The video comes at a time when the airline is under fire for a cabin crew getting engaged in a heated argument with a passenger on an Istanbul-Delhi flight. Read: After fight video, IndiGo air hostess gives mid-air medical aid, praised | VIDEO

In the video, an IndiGostaff can be seen taking two boxes of musical instruments and throwing them inside the cargo. After putting the second box, the staff also made sure that the bag does not fall off the cargo.

"That's how IndiGo treats our instruments. Instruments are the most precious thing for any artist and it feels really sad that how Indigo is throwing them like trash," the singer posted.

"We had literally told them that please deal the instruments with care and paid 30K extra for our extra baggages. All my fellow artists, please be careful when you give your bags to IngiGo," the singer added.

Indigo reportedly issued a statement promising an investigation into the matter. The airline also assured that there was no damage reported to the musical instrument. The viral video, however, does not represent the high standards that the airline sets for its baggage handling service, it said.

Like the earlier clip of the argument, this video too opened a debate on whether this is how all luggages are treated by the airlines. One social media user commented that the singer's apprehension was justified but these staff work under a lot of pressure as they are lifting many such bags day and night. "And for instruments or important items, we can always take our belongings to the cabin with us," the comment read.

