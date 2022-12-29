After fight video, IndiGo air hostess provides mid-air medical aid, wins praise

A new video is being shared on the internet where IndiGo air hostesses are seen giving mid-air treatment to a passenger after he was purportedly injured by the lid of a baggage compartment. The clip was shared by a fellow passenger who claimed to have been boarded on a Delhi-bound flight from Doha. Social media users are praising the gesture. This comes days after the mid-air altercation on a different flight of the same airline between a crew member and a passenger that stirred a social media debate.

The 45-second video clip, shared on Twitter, shows two flight attendants tending to a passenger who injured his finger. One of the crew members first put what is understood to be an ointment on the wound followed by another member who put on a bandage over it. Both the crew members could be seen providing treatment while other passengers were getting on board and taking their seats. While one crew member was applying the ointment, the other was seen taking care of the proper on boarding of other passengers. The next half of the clip shows another attendant with a bandage which she applied over the wound. The passenger could also be heard thanking her for the assistance. According to the timestamp on the clip, the video was taken on December 27.

Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute🫡, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐🇮🇳💐@DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/m1WmdEVa69 — Irfan Ansari (@irfanhasan1986) December 28, 2022

The fellow passenger who shot the video praised the attendants' gesture over the post and said they should be rewarded.

Earlier, a minute-long video of the ‘not your servant’ row where a heated exchange between an IndiGo flight attendant and a passenger over food choice caught the nation's attention. The video showed a male passenger calling one of the cabin crew members ‘servant’ in a derogatory tone. A debate broke out on social media over the incident with majority of support led towards the crew member.