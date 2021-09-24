Suicide case: Bengaluru Police question Byadarahalli man after five of family found dead

Days after five members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, were found dead in a house in Byadarahalli, the Bengaluru police said they have started questioning the head of the family, who has been accused of harassment in three purported suicide notes recovered from the house during investigation.

According to the police, four members of a family – a 51-year-old woman, her two daughters aged 34 and 31 and her 25-year-old son — were found hanging while the body of her nine-month-old grandson, suspected to have died of starvation, was found in the house in Byadarahalli on Friday night. Police suspect the family members died by suicide. A two-year-old girl was found lying unconscious beside the bodies.

Police said during the initial investigation, husband of the 51-year-old woman and the head of the family who worked as small-time journalist, claimed he had left home on Friday following an argument. According to his statement, he was unhappy with the fact that both his daughters were not living with their in-laws and his son was in financial trouble. Police said the head of family his statement also said the argument and his leaving home could have led to the suicide.

Police said they were in the process of closing the investigation, when they found three notes in separate rooms in the house, which had initially gone unnoticed. Police said the letters, allegedly written by the head of family’s three children, accused him of constantly harassing them. “We can’t share all the details, but the son’s letter claims that his father used to physically abuse his mother. He also alleged that he was forced to marry the daughter of a woman with whom his father had an illicit relationship,” said an officer from Bydarahalli.

The officer added that the daughters have also made similar allegations in their notes and claimed they were unable to handle their father’s harassment and so decided to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, police said they have begun questioning the head of family based on the purported suicide notes. “We have also sent these letters for handwriting verification. Once we get these reports, will take further action,” the officer added.

The two-year-old girl, who was found unconscious, is with the ghead of the family, police said, adding that they are yet to speak to her since she is in trauma.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was found hanging at her house while her mother and eight-year-old younger sister were rescued by their neighbours at Dibbur village in Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the woman’s husband had died due to Covid-19 two months ago and since then she was under depression due to financial crunch. Police said they suspect the woman convinced her daughters to hang themselves and attempted the same herself.

While the elder daughter was found hanging in her house, police said the younger daughter raised an alarm and alerted their neighbours, who rescued them. Police said the woman is receiving treatment at a hospital. Further probe is on, said police.