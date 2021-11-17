Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Suicide, sexual assault case: Coimbatore police warn media against revealing girl’s identity

On November 11, the girl died by suicide following which her parents filed a police complaint. Within a day, the accused teacher was arrested
Coimbatore police have denied reports of booking 48 YouTube channels for revealing the girl’s identity. (Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:56 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

The Coimbatore Police have warned against the publishing of details that may reveal the identity of a 17-year-old student, who died by suicide after her teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her. It is punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they added.

Police have denied reports of booking 48 YouTube channels for revealing the girl’s identity even as they warned journalists against disclosing the girl’s name, address, family details or “any other particulars which may lead to disclosure” of her identity.

“We have been seeing that people on social media, television, and print media are using the victim’s photo and revealing her identity. It is also being used in posters and flyers,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The matter came to light last week and provoked a public outcry. On November 11, the girl died by suicide following which her parents filed a police complaint. Within a day, the accused teacher was arrested. Later, police also arrested the school principal for failing to take action after receiving a complaint. The alleged sexual assault happened earlier this year. In September, the accused resigned from the school and the girl sought a transfer.

Police were questioning the principal and the teacher. They were examining the veracity of a handwritten and unsigned note of the girl which names two people.

Chief minister M K Stalin has promised stringent action. “Human beasts have snatched away a student’s life,” Stalin said in a tweet. “Schools should ensure that there is no sexual harassment. We would present the perpetrators before the law and ensure women’s safety.”

