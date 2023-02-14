Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sukesh Chandrashekar wishes Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Valentine’s Day’; ‘gold digger’ swipe at Nora Fatehi

Updated on Feb 14, 2023 09:41 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was produced before a Delhi court, while being escorted out of the court by Delhi Police's EOW officials wished Fernandes a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar earlier said Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez.
ByAniruddha Dhar

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused in the 200-crore extortion case, on Tuesday wished Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez “Valentine’s Day” and called another actor Nora Fatehi a "gold digger".

Chandrasekhar, who was produced before a Delhi court, while being escorted out of the court by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials wished Fernandes a Happy Valentine’s Day and said all the allegations he levelled against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are true and that he is waiting for a central probe agency to take over the investigation.

“Wish her a happy Valentine’s Day from my end," Chandrashekar said when he was questioned about his relationship with Fernandez.

He also said, "When you love someone, you try to protect them." But he said he did not want to comment on the actress.

When asked if he had offered money to Fatehi, Chandrashekar said, “I don't comment on gold diggers.”

Fernandez, not named as accused in the case yet, also appeared before the court. She is an accused in a money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.

Chandrasekhar has earlier claimed that Fatehi has always been jealous of Fernandez. Chandrasekhar, in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh, had stated that Fatehi always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Fernandez and start dating her.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to auction 26 vehicles, owned by Leena Maria, wife of Chandrashekhar, attached in the case in connection with the 200 crore scam perpetrated allegedly by Chandrashekhar.

Aniruddha Dhar

Aniruddha Dhar

