Kanjhawala death case: Woman was stuck onto front left wheel, details emerge

After examining the killer Baleno which hit and then dragged 20-year-old Anjali to death, it has been found that Anjali was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle, news agency ANI reported, citing the forensic report. Maximum blood stains were found behind the front left wheel but there was blood on other parts also. There is no sign that the woman was present inside the car, the report said. The blood samples of the occupants of the car have been sent to the forensic laboratory for detailed examination. The head of the woman was towards the boot of the car as she was dragged by the moving car. Read | Friend tells cops she saw woman being dragged: ‘Fled fearing trouble’

The death of the 20-year-old girl on Delhi road on New Year's night has shocked the nation to the core. Shocking details have been emerging in connection with the incident.

While the autopsy of the woman ruled out sexual assault, the woman's friend who was present at the scene when their scooter was hit by the Baleno car claimed that those who were inside the car were aware of the fact that Anjali got stuck under the car.

Here's what happened on the fateful night of December 31:

As revealed by the police, Anjali and Nidhi left a hotel at 1.30am. The scooter was initially being driven by Nidhi but according to Nidhi, Anjali was not in her senses and wanted to drive the scooter. The Baleno car hit the scooter when Anjali was driving. Anjali got stuck under the car and the car did not stop. Nidhi said she was too scared and she returned home.

1. The woman was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle for 12 km. All five who were inside the car were arrested. They admitted that they were drunk when their car hit a scooter. But they denied knowledge of the woman being trapped under the car.

2. This claim has been refuted by Nidhi, the friend, whose statement has been recorded by the police. Nidhi said they were aware as Anjali was screaming.

3. The scooter was found in accident condition in Krishan Vihar, Sultanpuri. The Baleno car was found in an accidental condition in Rohini. The owner of the car was Lokesh who said the car was with his brother-in-law Ashutosh, who further claimed that his friend Deepak and Amit took the car from him on Saturday 7pm and left on Sunday 5am.

4. Deepak was driving the car and claimed they were not aware that the woman whom they hit got stuck under the car. They stopped their car near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road where they saw the body and fled.

5. Before the fatal accident, the scooter came in front of a truck but Nidhi claimed she pushed the brake from behind. The duo, according to Nidhi, went to the hotel to meet some friends. While returning, they argued over who will drive the scooter.

