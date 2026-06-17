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Sundarraj Pattilingam appointed NIA IG after spearheading Bastar anti-Maoist ops

The Union home ministry issued an order on Tuesday for Pattilingam’s new assignment, which he will take up after the Chhattisgarh government relieves him

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 11:19 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sundarraj Pattilingam, who spearheaded the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, the erstwhile Left-wing insurgent stronghold, has been appointed National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspector general (IG) nearly three months after the government declared India Maoist-free.

Indian Police Service officer Sundarraj Pattilingam. (AFP)

The Union home ministry issued an order on Tuesday for Pattilingam’s new assignment, which he will take up after the Chhattisgarh government relieves him. The ministry requested the state to relieve Pattilingam immediately to enable him to assume the charge of his first central deputation.

Pattilingam, 46, a 2003 batch IPS officer, served for 12 years in Bastar, where the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist)’s central guerrilla arm was headquartered. He headed the police there for seven years.

Most formerly Maoist-hit districts, such as Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Kondagaon, are in the Bastar region. Pattilingam emerged as the face of the counter-insurgency.

An alumnus of Coimbatore’s Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Pattilingam was one of the first police officers to undergo advanced commando training at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, set up in 2005 in Bastar’s Kanker to prepare a force with expertise to fight the Maoists.

 
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