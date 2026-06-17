Sundarraj Pattilingam appointed NIA IG after spearheading Bastar anti-Maoist ops

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sundarraj Pattilingam, who spearheaded the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, the erstwhile Left-wing insurgent stronghold, has been appointed National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspector general (IG) nearly three months after the government declared India Maoist-free.

Indian Police Service officer Sundarraj Pattilingam. (AFP)

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The Union home ministry issued an order on Tuesday for Pattilingam’s new assignment, which he will take up after the Chhattisgarh government relieves him. The ministry requested the state to relieve Pattilingam immediately to enable him to assume the charge of his first central deputation.

Pattilingam, 46, a 2003 batch IPS officer, served for 12 years in Bastar, where the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist)’s central guerrilla arm was headquartered. He headed the police there for seven years.

Most formerly Maoist-hit districts, such as Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Kondagaon, are in the Bastar region. Pattilingam emerged as the face of the counter-insurgency.

An alumnus of Coimbatore’s Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Pattilingam was one of the first police officers to undergo advanced commando training at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, set up in 2005 in Bastar’s Kanker to prepare a force with expertise to fight the Maoists.

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{{^usCountry}} Bastar zone’s two districts, Bijapur and Sukma, and Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum were the last Maoist-hit districts until March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bastar zone’s two districts, Bijapur and Sukma, and Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum were the last Maoist-hit districts until March. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} West Singhbhum remains the only district of concern in the country, where Maoist Central Committee leader Misir Besra is hiding in the Saranda forest. The government has deployed additional forces to track him down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Singhbhum remains the only district of concern in the country, where Maoist Central Committee leader Misir Besra is hiding in the Saranda forest. The government has deployed additional forces to track him down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besra has remained inactive and no longer exercises control over any village. He is believed to be hiding in the jungle instead of surrendering or fighting back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besra has remained inactive and no longer exercises control over any village. He is believed to be hiding in the jungle instead of surrendering or fighting back. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over 100 districts were affected at the peak of Left-wing extremism in the mid-2000s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 100 districts were affected at the peak of Left-wing extremism in the mid-2000s. {{/usCountry}}

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