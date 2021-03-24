Sunday lockdown imposed in four more cities of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed Sunday lockdown in four more cities –Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam after a surge in Covid-19 cases to more than 50, an officer of the home department said.

Earlier this month, the government had imposed Sunday lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

The state government has also revised the timings of night curfew. Now, the curfew will be imposed from 8 pm and continue till 6 am in the morning, said the officer.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “Apart from Sunday lockdown, schools and colleges will remain closed in these seven districts till March 31. There will be a complete ban on gatherings and programme to celebrate Holi.”

The Panchayat and rural development department has asked all the officers of a district panchayat to maintain a register of visitors to the village and also ensure testing and 14-day home isolation for people suspected to have Covid-19.

Active Covid-19 cases in the state crossed 10,000 on Tuesday. As many as, 1712 positive cases of the infection have been recorded in MP on Tuesday.