Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a complete lockdown every Sunday for the three most affected districts- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is as high as 5%, an officer of the home department said.

The Sunday lockdown returned after seven months. Earlier, the state government had imposed a lockdown every Sunday in August.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown has been imposed to curb the infection cycle as it would be effective for 30 hours considering that night curfew is already there in these districts.

“The lockdown will also help us to tell people about the seriousness of the second Covid-19 wave and create awareness about wearing masks and social distancing,” the CM said.

“There will be complete lockdown in these three districts from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. Factories and industries will remain operational on Sunday. The movement of people will be allowed for railway stations, airports and hospitals. Students will be allowed to appear in competitive exams as MP PSC Mains exam are scheduled to be held from Sunday,” said Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary home department.

An order issued by the home department said that all schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 in these three districts.

The decision of lockdown was taken by Chouhan at a review meeting held on Friday evening.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman said that 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%.