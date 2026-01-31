Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Sharad Pawar says he knew nothing about development

He also said that he was not aware of Sunetra Pawar taking over the key role, adding he had was not part of the discussion on it.

As party sources said Sunetra Pawar is likely to be chosen as the leader of the NCP legislature party before taking oath later in the day, Ajit’s uncle Sharad said he was not aware of the reported plan to appoint Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister.

Sunetra Pawar's life in politics

Leaders aware of the plan said Sunetra Pawar, 62, will first be elected as the NCP legislature party leader at a meeting of the party’s 40 MLAs scheduled at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai at 2 pm on Saturday. Following this, she is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister.

Party functionaries indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a low-key event at Lok Bhavan around 5 pm.

Sunetra Pawar entered the Rajya Sabha on June 18, 2024, after an unsuccessful bid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.