Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Sharad Pawar says he knew nothing about development

Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister on Saturday, becoming the first woman to hold the post, according to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders familiar with the developments. She is expected to succeed her husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier this week. However, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that discussions had been underway regarding a reunification of the two NCP factions, scheduled for February 12.
He also said that he was not aware of Sunetra Pawar taking over the key role, adding he had was not part of the discussion on it.
As party sources said Sunetra Pawar is likely to be chosen as the leader of the NCP legislature party before taking oath later in the day, Ajit’s uncle Sharad said he was not aware of the reported plan to appoint Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister.
Sunetra Pawar's life in politics
Leaders aware of the plan said Sunetra Pawar, 62, will first be elected as the NCP legislature party leader at a meeting of the party’s 40 MLAs scheduled at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai at 2 pm on Saturday. Following this, she is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister.
Party functionaries indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a low-key event at Lok Bhavan around 5 pm.
Sunetra Pawar entered the Rajya Sabha on June 18, 2024, after an unsuccessful bid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Following Ajit Pawar’s sudden death in a plane crash, the Nationalist Congress Party is moving quickly to finalise new leadership in Maharashtra, with Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar emerging as the top choice for deputy chief minister.
1. Senior party leaders said Sunetra Pawar is expected to be sworn in on Saturday, which would make her the first woman to hold the deputy CM post in the state. She is likely to first be elected leader of the NCP legislature party and then take oath later the same day.
2. An NCP legislature party meeting of around 40 MLAs is scheduled at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan at 2 pm to formally elect a new leader. Party functionaries said the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at Lok Bhavan around 5 pm and may be kept low key.
3. Sunetra Pawar, 62, entered the Rajya Sabha in June 2024 after contesting the Lok Sabha elections that year. She is currently not a member of the Maharashtra legislature, which means she will need to either win a bypoll or enter the Legislative Council within the stipulated period. The Baramati assembly seat, earlier represented by Ajit Pawar, is also due for a bypoll within six months.
4. It is still unclear whether she will also take charge of the key portfolios handled by Ajit Pawar, including the finance department.
5. Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that the party has backed her name for both legislature party leader and deputy chief minister.
Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reacted to the reports about NCP’s decision to give deputy chief minister’s post to Sunetra Pawar. He said, “We are standing by the family of Ajit Pawar and NCP.”
“The decision will be taken by the NCP," Fadnavis added.
Sunetra Pawar oath-taking ceremony live updates: When Sharad Pawar was asked if Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in indicated haste, he said, “I don't know if there's haste,” adding that the demand was “possibly from within their party.”
Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Sharad Pawar said his late nephew Ajit Pawar had pushed for a reunion of the two NCP factions and that talks had progressed.
"Now we feel his wish should be fulfilled. Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil had initiated the talks about the merger of the two factions. Even the merger date had been fixed - it was scheduled on the 12th (February). Unfortunately, Ajit left us before that," he said during Baramati presser.
Sunetra Pawar oath taking ceremony live updates: Addressing a press conference in Baramati, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said he learned about the reported deputy chief minister swearing-in only through media reports and indicated the decision was likely taken by leaders from the other faction.
"We don't know about the swearing-in. We got to know about it through the news. I have no idea about the swearing-in," he said, when asked if anyone from the Pawar family would be attending the ceremony.
He added that the move may have been decided by senior party leaders. "Some people like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative. These people might have decided something," he said.
