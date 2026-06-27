BJP shares viral clip of Suniel Shetty recalling granddchild's fondness for PM Modi: 'Heartwarming'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday shared a clip of actor Suniel Shetty praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview.

The clip went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions: some praised Shetty for his remarks, while others criticised the actor.(PTI photos)

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Shetty, in an interview with Times Network, said that his 15-month-old granddaughter “loves” PM Modi and narrated an incident involving a photo of the Prime Minister. The BJP also shared Shetty's interview clip.

“Actor Suniel Shetty shared this heartwarming incident about his 15-month-old granddaughter while praising PM Modi. Listen,” the ruling party at the centre wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Suniel Shetty had said that he loves PM Modi as much as he loves the country, adding that there was something “magical about that man”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suniel Shetty had said that he loves PM Modi as much as he loves the country, adding that there was something “magical about that man”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As much as I love my country, I love PM Modi. There is something about him. You won't believe, my granddaughter is 15 months old. Once, at the airport, one of her nannies told her about Modi ji. Now, every morning, she opens a Sai Baba book with a photo of PM Modi, goes to the Ganpati statue, takes a make-believe laddoo from there, and offers it to the photo. Nobody told her to do that. There is something about him. There is something magical,” he said in a part of the conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As much as I love my country, I love PM Modi. There is something about him. You won't believe, my granddaughter is 15 months old. Once, at the airport, one of her nannies told her about Modi ji. Now, every morning, she opens a Sai Baba book with a photo of PM Modi, goes to the Ganpati statue, takes a make-believe laddoo from there, and offers it to the photo. Nobody told her to do that. There is something about him. There is something magical,” he said in a part of the conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions: some praised Shetty for his remarks, while others criticised the actor.

PM Modi in Seychelles

In an unrelated development, PM Narendra Modi landed in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the archipelago nation's National Day.

At the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation. He also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

"Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr Patrick Herminie," Modi posted on X.

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"Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," he said.

The Prime Minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. According to officials quoted by PTI, a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations.

The two sides are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Modi will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

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