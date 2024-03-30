 BJP's 8th list of 11 candidates: Sunny Deol dropped from Gurdaspur, BJP fields Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar, Preneet Kaur from Patiala | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP's 8th list of 11 candidates: Taranjit Sandhu, Preneet Kaur get ticket; Sunny Deol out

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 09:44 PM IST

BJP's 8th list of 11 candidates: Sushil Kumar Rinku who quit AAP to join the BJP only a few days ago has been fielded from Jalandhar.

Former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will make his electoral debut as the BJP fielded him from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha election 2024, days after he joined the party. The BJP on Saturday released the 8th list of candidates announcing names from 11 constituencies in Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur who is also a new entry to the party got the ticket from Patiala, the constituency that she represented from the Congress. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol who was known for his poor attendance in Parliament after he became an MP from Gurdaspur has been dropped. Dinesh Singh Babbu has been fielded from the constituency instead.

Sunny Deol dropped from Gurdaspur, BJP fields Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar, Preneet Kaur from Patiala
Sunny Deol dropped from Gurdaspur, BJP fields Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar, Preneet Kaur from Patiala

In Odisha, where the BJP will be contesting the election alone without BJD's support, the party fielded six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack. Mahtab recently quit the BJD to join the BJP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Three-time Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, will contest from Ludhiana and Sushil Kumar Rinku who recently left AAP has been fielded from Jalandhar. Hans Raj Hans, who won from North West Delhi in 2019 on a BJP ticket will contest from the Faridkot seat (SC). 

In West Bengal, Dr Pranat Tudu has been fielded from Jhargram and former IPS Debashish Dhar from Birbhum. Dhar recently resigned from the police service citing personal reasons. Dr Pranat Tudu too resigned from the West Bengal Health Services recently. He was posted as the medical officer at Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital.

Four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who remained suspended by the Congress in the later part of her MP term, for anti-party activities, earlier said she had no problem in contesting from Patiala if BJP wanted.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP's 8th list of 11 candidates: Taranjit Sandhu, Preneet Kaur get ticket; Sunny Deol out
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On