Home / India News / Sunny Leone moves Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in cheating case
india news

Sunny Leone moves Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in cheating case

K Shiya, an event management coordinator, has filed a case against her alleging she took ₹29 lakh from him to attend functions in Kochi but failed to turn up
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Sunny Leone. (HT Archive)

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is facing a cheating case in Kerala, on Tuesday moved the high court for anticipatory bail days after the state crime branch questioned her. K Shiya, an event management coordinator, has filed a case against her alleging she took 29 lakh from him to attend functions in Kochi but failed to turn up.

After the case came to light, Leone admitted that her manager took the money and gave dates.

K Shiyas filed a complaint with the state police Loknath Behra chief last week. Behra later directed the crime branch to investigate his complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP