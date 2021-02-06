Home / India News / Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Sunny Leone, who is vacationing in Kerala for about a month, told the crime branch of Kerala police that she missed the events in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police in Kerala questioned actor Sunny Leone on Friday evening after a complaint was registered against her alleging she accepted 29 lakh to participate in two programmes in Kochi but failed to turn up, people aware of the development said on Saturday.

Leone, who is vacationing in Kerala for about a month, told the crime branch of Kerala police that she missed the events in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the people cited above said.

While the complainant, R Shiyas of Perumbavur, has alleged that the contract involved 29 lakh, a person aware of Leone’s itinerary said the amount was 12 lakh, which he said would be returned.

The people cited above also said that the programme was postponed five times and organisers were responsible for the delay. The actor was not immediately available for comments.

More details are awaited.

