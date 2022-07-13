Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Supermoon on Guru Purnima: Who can see? When to watch? All details here

The supermoon, also known as buck moon, is occurring around the same time when the Sun is farthest from the Earth due to a phenomenon called Aphelion.
The waxing gibbous moon rises behind a cross at a church in the old city of JerusalemoOn July 12, 2022, a day ahead of the July "buck supermoon".(AFP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance. And this time, it will be bigger and brighter, weather permitting. The sky will be well lit early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning with the "Buck Moon," the brightest supermoon of 2022. The moon will be closer to Earth than any other full Moon this year. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Since the cosmic event is taking place in July, it is also called Buck Moon. Not because its appearance will have anything to do with bucks, but because it refers to something happening in nature. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the full Moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer, or bucks, are in full-growth mode during this time.

"Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by," it says.

The Moon will be 357,418 km away from Earth, edging out June’s Strawberry Moon by about 200km. The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Like eclipses, supermoons also come in pairs. It is because the Moon takes about 27.7 days to travel from its closest point to Earth, to its farthest point, and back again.

A supermoon can look up to 7% bigger than an average full Moon and looks 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a Micromoon.

The exact time of the Buck Moon is 18:37 UTC and the visibility will depend on the moonrise time in your location.

Who can see the Supermoon, or Buck Moon?

Everyone can see the Buck Moon. In India, it will be visible from midnight (12.07am) on July 14. The moonrise will occur at 7.21pm today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
guru purnima moon
