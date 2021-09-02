Supertech violations: UP govt forms SIT, suspends planning manager

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the collusion between the Noida authority and real estate company Supertech for the illegal construction of two 40-storied twin towers in the satellite city.

A manager in the planning department of the Noida Authority was also suspended during the day for alleged violations.

The developments came two days after the Supreme Court upheld a verdict of the Allahabad high court ordering the demolition of the twin towers -- Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane.

On Wednesday, Yogi said strict action would be initiated against errant officials in the case.

A statement from Yogi’s office read, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to form an SIT at the government level immediately for investigation in Noida's twin towers case. Instructions were given to fix the accountability of officers of the authority who were associated with this case from 2004 to 2017."

On Tuesday, a judgement from a two-judge SC bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice MR Shah, said the construction was illegal and a result of the collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company.

The Supreme Court directed the real estate developer Supertech to refund the money of flat owners concerned with a 12 per cent rate of interest within two months.

The high court had on April 11, 2014, passed the judgement and ordered demolition of twin towers.

