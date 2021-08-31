Home / Cities / Noida News / Supreme Court orders demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida
The bench dismissed appeals by Supertech and Noida authority against the Allahabad high court verdict from April 11, 2014. (HT File Photo/Sunil Ghosh)
Supreme Court orders demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida

Upholding an Allahabad high court order from 2014, the apex court observed that the construction of the two towers was 'illegal.'
In a setback to real estate major Supertech, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Allahabad high court order from 2014, ordering demolition of twin towers in the group's Noida-based housing project Emerald Court. In its judgment, the top court observed that the construction of the two towers, comprising 1000 flats, was carried out illegally.

Also Read | 'You are in cahoots with them’: Supreme Court roasts Noida Authority over Supertech towers

A two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah which had, earlier this month, pulled up the Noida Authority for its "shocking use of power" in sanctioning the two towers, observed in its final judgment that the construction was due to a "collusion" between officials of the Authority and Supertech.

