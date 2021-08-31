Supreme Court orders demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida

In a setback to real estate major Supertech, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Allahabad high court order from 2014, ordering demolition of twin towers in the group's Noida-based housing project Emerald Court. In its judgment, the top court observed that the construction of the two towers, comprising 1000 flats, was carried out illegally.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah which had, earlier this month, pulled up the Noida Authority for its "shocking use of power" in sanctioning the two towers, observed in its final judgment that the construction was due to a "collusion" between officials of the Authority and Supertech.