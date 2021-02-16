Supreme Court agrees to consider issue of priority vaccination for members of legal fraternity, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking priority for getting Covid vaccination for judges, judicial employees and members of legal fraternity.

The PIL was filed by Arvind Singh and heard by a three-judge bench headed by chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde.

The petitioner had argued that the government has prioritised vaccination for police, healthcare workers, security personnel and revenue officials. "Whatever they do culminates in the judiciary," he further argued in his petition.

"Members of the legal and judicial system should be given priority," the petitioner further stated.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said, "We will consider this issue. "

The matter will be heard after two weeks.

Last month, the Supreme Court Bar Association had written to the government raising similar demands for including judges, judicial staff and lawyers to get vaccination on priority.

While hearing a case earlier this month, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had impressed upon Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his good offices with the government and provide vaccination on priority for lawyers.

India launched the world's biggest vaccination drive on January 16 and 85 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have received a shot of the vaccine so far, according to Union health ministry.

Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose, said the ministry.

The administration of second dose of Covid-19 vaccine started from Saturday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after being given the first dose.