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Supreme Court allows CBSE time to form policy on result delay in West Asia due to conflict

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing CBSE said the matter relates to a “wider” issue on which the Centre is actively considering to lay down a policy.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:08 pm IST
By Abraham Thomas, Arnabjit Sur
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The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) time to come out with a policy concerning private students in West Asia whose results could not be declared due to the prevailing conflict in the region.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a private candidate, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, seeking declaration of results in the Class 12 improvement examination, which was suspended due to the war.(PTI (Representative))

Appearing before a bench of justices AG Masih and Vijay Bishnoi, solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing CBSE said the matter relates to a “wider” issue on which the Centre is actively considering to lay down a policy for all affected students in West Asia.

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The court was hearing a petition filed by a private candidate, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, seeking declaration of results in the Class 12 improvement examination, which was suspended due to the war. Mehta said, “This is a wider issue. The government is considering bringing a policy for such students.” He urged to post the matter on June 22. The court allowed CBSE time and posted the matter for further hearing on June 22.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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