CBI files two chargesheets in IDFC First Bank misappropriation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two chargesheets detailing the multi-crore misappropriation of public funds parked with IDFC First Bank, involving the Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL). The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed two chargesheets detailing the multi-crore misappropriation of public funds parked with IDFC First Bank, involving the Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL).

In the chargesheet submitted to the special CBI judge in Panchkula, investigators named two private individuals who allegedly received the proceeds of crime. This marks the second chargesheet filed in the Haryana segment of the probe, where the total financial loss stands at ₹504 crore.

The CBI has previously chargesheeted 15 entities in this case, including six bank officials, three state public servants, two companies, and four private individuals.

The investigation originally began with the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and covers financial irregularities spanning eight state departments.

The second chargesheet, filed before the special judge for CBI cases in Chandigarh, targets a separate ₹153-crore fraud involving Chandigarh Smart City Limited. This initial filing names seven accused, including five bank officials, one CSCL official, and one private individual.

The CBI took over this part of the probe from the economic offences police station in Chandigarh, which also covers irregularities in the accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

In both cases, the accused face charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and cheating, alongside violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A CBI release said that the probe is ongoing, and supplementary chargesheets are likely to be filed.